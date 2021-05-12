Advertisement
Police look for suspects in car wash break and enter
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:32AM EDT
(Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are requesting the help from the public in identifying three suspects involved in a break and enter at a car wash.
Three male suspects, who were captured on video surveillance, forced their way into a car wash at 875 Wellington Rd. S. on April 29.
The suspects allegedly took cash, tools, personal property and car keys from inside the business.
The vehicle they fled in – a Chevrolet Bold electric car that they allegedly stole from the parking lot - was later recovered.
Police are looking for the following suspects:
Suspect 1
- Male
- Caucasian
- Slim build
- Approximately five feet 10 inches tall
- Wearing a black hoodie with 'Palm Angle' written on the back
- Dark face mask
- Gloves
- Backpack
Blue 'digital style' camouflage pattern
Suspect 2
- Male
- Caucasion
- Slim build
- Approximately five feet 10 inches tall
- Wearing a baseball cap with a headlamp attached
- Black face mask
- Black hooded sweatshirt
- White watch
- Brown pants
Black backpack with 'Canada' written on it
Suspect 3
- Male
- Black jacket
- Black pants
- Hood pulled over head
- Face was covered
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.