There was a robbery at a jewelry store in Strathroy Thursday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at Poag's Jewellers.

Strathroy Caradoc police say two men entered the store and smashed glass cases.

They then grabbed some jewelry and fled, police say.

Nobody was hurt.

The men were dressed in black with their faces covered.

Strathroy police are asking the public to contact them with any information.

