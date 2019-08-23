A 53-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a pickup truck on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 54 east of Mines Road around 8:15 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

Haldimand County OPP say the pickup and motorcycle were both westbound on Highway 54 when the motorcycle appears to have attempted to pass and collided with the side of the pickup.

The rider was ejected, suffering life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Those in the pickup were not hurt.

The woman's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 54 is closed from Mines Road to Mckinnon Drive in Caledonia as emergency crews remain on scene.

The investigation continues.