MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are seeking public help to locate a 28-year-old man facing a number of charges related to human trafficking.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in June into the trafficking of a female that went on for about 18 months.

She reportedly met a man when she was 16, and when she turned 18 she was allegedly trafficked in the sex trade in London and other locations across Ontario.

Following an investigaton, Jordan Hawke has been charged with:

uttering death threats

assault

causing unnecessary suffering to an animal

trafficking in person

financial/material benefit/trafficking

communicating with a person for the purpose of obtaining sexual services

material benefit from sexual services

recruit for sexual services

advertising another person’s sexual services

He is described as a male, Black, six feet one inch tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair in braids, and a short black beard.

Investigators suspect there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.