LONDON, ONT -- Tourism London is bringing virtual fireworks to the homes of Londoners this Victoria Day weekend.

Partnering with Snapd Inc., viewers will be able to download an app to view a curated display of fireworks in the sky from the comfort of their own home. By simply creating an account, you can hold up your phone over any scenery, and the fireworks display will appear over that shot.

The Director of Culture and Entertainment with Tourism London, Natalie Wakabayshi, says they were approached by Snapd regarding an existing technology.

“This app is already being used in articles and advertisement. By simply scanning over a code, things come to life.”

Fireworks will come to life on Monday at 8 p.m., for 2 minutes, and remain available for the rest of the evening, at no charge, from anywhere in Canada.

Wakabayshi says this is an effort to connect and bring Londoners together. knowing it’s a difficult time for everyone.

“Something magical about live events, you can remember moments in time. We are trying to create some of those memories, knowing that we can't be together. We are trying to follow by the guidelines and making it safe as possible and bring a little twinkle to Londoners eyes,” said Wakabayshi.

