LONDON, ONT. -- Officials with the city of London are urging residents to celebrate the Victoria Day long weekend safely.

This not only includes handling fireworks properly, but also ensure proper physical distancing occurs during celebrations.

"We know Victoria Day is often celebrated with social gatherings and firework displays for family and friends,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Like many celebrations this year, gatherings for fireworks will need to look different. I applaud all of the efforts Londoners have made to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Your continued support in respecting the precautions in place during this critical time for London will help protect the health and safety of our community in the coming weeks and months.”

Londoners are reminded that fireworks are only allowed to be set off between dusk and 11:00 p.m. on Victoria Day.

Vendors selling fireworks in a pop-up trailer must obtain a business licence with the city.

The city has provided some safety guidelines for those wishing to light off fireworks this weekend:

• Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks.

• Carefully read and follow the directions on fireworks packaging.

• Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

• Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

• Keep family onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

• Light only one firework at a time and only when they are on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minute and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

• Discharge fireworks only if wind conditions do not create a safety hazard.

• Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. If someone gets burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and seek medical attention, if necessary.

• Be respectful of your neighbours and mindful of pets