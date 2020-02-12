No paper Wednesday due to truck crash: London Free Press
CTV News London Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:56AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 9:57AM EST
Postmedia
LONDON, ONT -- The London Free Press will not have a paper delivery today due to a collision that left all of today’s editions destroyed.
According to the paper the crash happened sometime in the early morning hours.
The paper added that the driver was not hurt.
Readers can have unlimited access to paper for the day.