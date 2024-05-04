Londoners in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend

LONDON
    A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Submitted) A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from May 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected in Midwestern Ontario.

    Saturday starts out cloudy and rainy with a high of 25 degrees, feeling like 30 with the humidity.

    There’s a chance of showers Saturday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 14 degrees.

    On Sunday, another cloudy, rainy day is in the forecast with a high of 20 degrees.

    However, the sun should come out again Monday.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30.

    Saturday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

    Monday: Sunny. High 22.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

