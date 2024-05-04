CTV News London's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Neighbours west of Dorchester are demanding action after another alleged attack by a pack of dogs.

Residents in a northwest London apartment building say they are frustrated with their property management company -- after several Canada goose eggs were destroyed.

Municipal funding is running out for a shelter program that served hundreds of Londoners this winter.

Decades of discussion and months of negotiations have led to a historic nuclear waste agreement in South Bruce.

Members of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia say they have recorded benzene levels more than 400-times the acceptable level.

Campus protests sweeping across North America this week, including Western University.

Construction on several new elementary schools got underway this week.

The provincial government announced a plan to ban cellphones in classrooms this fall - garnering mixed reaction from parents and educators.

Emergency officials in Huron County spent this week training their response skills, making sure they're ready for the worst.

The Progressive Conservatives have held onto their seat in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Finally, London Knight's forward Easton Cowan was named the OHL's most outstanding player this week.