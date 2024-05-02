London Knights' Easton Cowan named OHL’s Most Outstanding Player

London Knights forward Easton Cowan has been named the Red Tilson Trophy winner as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.

The Mount Brydges native recorded a franchise record 36-game point streak during the 2023-2024 season.

The winger and Toronto Maple Leafs first round draft pick finished seventh in the OHL with 34 goals and 96 points and led the league with 14 shorthanded points.

Cowan also helped lead the Knights to the best regular season in the OHL with a 50-14-4 record and a current 10-1 playoff record.

"I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches, training staff and of course my family," said Cowan of the award. "None of this is possible without them. It's a great honour for me and my family," said Cowan.

"It takes special players to win and have great teams and Easton is exceptional," said Knights vice president and general manager Mark Hunter. "He has speed skill and will and of all of those his will to win and be better everyday is a testament to his work ethic and drive to be a National Hockey League player. He had a great season in London and we're very proud of him."

More to come