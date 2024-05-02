'Just the first step': South Bruce signs nuclear waste hosting agreement

During one of South Bruce council’s shortest ever meetings, councillors may have made one of the biggest decisions in the community’s history.

“This is the biggest opportunity of economic development, South Bruce probably will ever see,” said Municipality of South Bruce Mayor, Mark Goetz.

South Bruce has signed a hosting agreement with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) that maps out what will happen if the community decides to host Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste facility.

“It’s a very important moment for the community, because when they make their decision, they need to know what they’re deciding on. The agreement gives them a lot of that information,” said Nuclear Waste Management Site Selection Vice-President, Lise Morton.

Along with guarantees about only burying Canadian-produced used nuclear fuel in the $26-billion underground facility, and assurances about safety and future co-operation, the community of 5,800 residents will be paid $418 million over 138 years, if they are selected to host Canada’s most radioactive waste, forever.

“It does seem like a whole lot of money, and it is, but I encourage people not to get caught up in the money. First and foremost is safety. Safety for the people, and safety for the environment,” said Goetz.

But the forecast of 700 direct, and 1,200 indirect jobs from the project and other economic spinoffs are part of why South Bruce is this far in the process.

“What’s the multiplier effect? What does it mean for investment in the community? New jobs, and business investment. All sectors of the economy can benefit,” said Jim Gowland, local farmer and chair of the South Bruce Nuclear Waste Community Liaison Committee.

South Bruce council meets on May 1, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)For those opposed to the project, no amount of money will mask the “red flags” they see in the hosting agreement, and safety case surrounding the controversial plan to bury the waste 600 metres underground, something that’s never been done before, in the world.

“I don’t want the high-level loads of radiation going past my farm. I don’t want to live beside a facility where radioactive emissions are being emitted. I’m not interested in being their radioactive experiment,” said Michelle Stein, local farmer and co-founder of No Nuclear Waste-Protect our Waterways.

The next big milestone for South Bruce and this project comes in October, when residents will vote on whether they really do want to host Canada’s most radioactive waste, forever.

Before that referendum from Oct. 21-28, Mayor Goetz wants everyone in South Bruce to read through the 140 page hosting agreement, so the community really knows what its committing to.

“Everybody should know what’s in there. What they’re saying yes to, and what they’re saying no to,” said Goetz.

Despite a clause in the hosting agreement that allows up to four years from now for a final decision, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization said it still does plan to decide whether Ignace in northern Ontario, or South Bruce will host the $26-billion project, by the end of 2024.

A hosting agreement with and approval from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation is also required for the project to move forward in South Bruce.