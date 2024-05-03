Benzene levels 424 times acceptable levels: Aamjiwnaang First Nation

LONDON
    INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    The Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia says it has recorded benzene levels 424 times above acceptable levels coming from a nearby chemical plant.

    They were taken on April 25 after several people got sick last month.

    "The health-based standard for benzene is 0.45 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre). On April 25th, the new additional air monitor here shown a benzene reading of 191 ug/m3," said Coun. Janelle Nahmabin at a news conference Friday.

    Ineos Styrolution denies any elevated levels. "We have reviewed all data for the period concerned and we can confirm that our monitors recorded no emissions outside our prescribed limits," read a company statement from Tuesday. 

    On Wednesday, the Ministry of the Environment ordered the company to suspend production until the issue is resolved.  "The company will be required to complete these actions and submit a start-up plan to the ministry for review before they can resume their normal operations," according to a statement from the province to CTV News.

    Aamjiwnaang officials say they have not been included in the process by the ministry. 

    Earlier this week band members got a chance to meet with the company to discuss their concerns. They are asking for the immediate remediation of benzene emissions.

    "We continue to advocate for recognition at the decision making tables because this is our home," said Nahmabin.

