Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says

As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S., London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Western University, a group of protestors began setting up tents outside Western’s University Community Centre on Wednesday.

The university said they have begun a dialogue with the protestors.

“We have affirmed their right to protest and indicated that we are here to work with them to ensure their activity remains peaceful and lawful,” Western said. “We have also outlined the activities that are not permitted on campus, including erecting tents.”

The protestors’ activity is “proceeding peacefully,” Western added.

Campus constables are on site where they are monitoring the situation and ensuring the Western community remains safe, and are also consulting London police, which the university said they would do for any unsanctioned gathering.

The university warned however that while dialogue and debate are welcomed and encouraged, including for difficult topics, “Western will not tolerate hate speech.”

There has been a wave of similar protests linked to the Israel-Hamas war at university campuses in Canada and the United States, including at Montreal’s McGill University and the University of Victoria in British Columbia.