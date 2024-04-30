'There are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement': Parents weigh in on school cellphone ban

The debate around the Ford government cellphone ban in schools continues to stir.

Parents and professional educators are weighing in with potential pros and pitfalls.

Parent Dia Dema is onboard and told CTV News, “I just don’t think it is appropriate for them [children] to be on their phones checking it during class time.”

It is common statement, especially from older parents who grew up in a time cell phones were a rarity.

But inside today’s classrooms many new teachers have always known a world with the devices.

Bill Tucker is a former director of the Thames Valley District School Board. He also just retired from teaching new educators.

Bill Tucker is retired TVDSB director and instructor at Althouse College of Faculty of Eduction in London, Ont. April 30, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Tucker concedes, many new teaching candidates arrive at London’s Althouse College with a smartphone in hand.

“My first few days and weeks teaching teacher candidates in September — the heads were down, the cell phones were being used, and I had to stop the lesson.”

But once in front of a classroom, Tucker said it doesn’t take long for new teachers to realize smartphones are disruptive.

“And the teacher candidates going into their practicum, It was like an ‘ah-ha’ moment for them. They now understand that it is a much different perspective on the other side of the coin.”

Still Tucker contended smartphones can be an effective educational tool when controlled.

Parent Dayna Newman agrees, but still said the scales tip in favour a ban.

“There is always time for play, and a cellphone falls under mostly play.”

Kierra Nelson is a London, Ont. parent. April 30, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Yet, parent Kierra Nelson says hold the phone on that comment. She considers them a safety device.

“I don’t really agree with it, because say my daughter needs me, and I give her the cellphone in case she needs me. Now she won’t be able to do that,” said Nelson.

And if plenty of parents, or even educators and teachers, agree with Nelson, Tucker suggests the ban may fail.

“As soon as one of those three elements are removed or face challenges, then there are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement.”