Sarnia police ask for help in locating owners of missing walkers
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:49AM EDT
Rollator walkers found by Sarnia police on Tuesday May 11, 2021 (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- Rollator walkers were found by Sarnia police Tuesday after calls regarding located property.
Witnesses allegedly observed two males leave the two walkers into the bushes at 200 London Rd.
Police are asking the public for help to return the walkers to their rightful owners.
If you have information on who they may belong to, contact 519-344-8861, extension 5216.