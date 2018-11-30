Featured
Drinking and anger at 2016 Christmas party: testimony
Miguel Chacon-Perez leaves the courthouse in London, Ont. in Nov. 2018. (Nick Paparella / CTV London)
Nick Paparella, CTV London
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 4:14PM EST
The former best friend of the accused testified Friday at the murder trial of Miguel Chacon-Perez.
Irvin Alexis Aparicio-Chicas told the court he was at the 2016 Christmas party with Chacon-Perez when the fighting broke out.
He testified that a lot of people - including himself - were drinking at the Imperio Banquet Hall.
Then at one point, he said, the accused got very angry.
Before the night was over, 27-year-old Chad Robinson, died from a stab wound to the chest.
Chacon-Perez has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Robinson’s death.
The trial resumes next week.