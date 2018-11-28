

Celine Moreau, CTV London





New advancements in research and technology are being used at Parkwood Institute to enhance the rehabilitation process for patients.

Exoskeletons, a robotic therapy suit, is just one of many state-of-the-art robotic technologies being used by Lawson scientists at Parkwood to find advancements in treatment.

Those treatments are being used to help patients recovering from stroke, acquired brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation; those with cognitive issues such as dementia and mental illness; and patients needing specialized geriatric care, palliative care and veterans care.

Lawson scientist Dr. Dalton Wolfe says clinical studies using robotic-assisted devices have shown promising progress in mobility for spinal cord injury patients.

Wolfe’s research is one of 11 research projects at Parkwood Institute that is being featured in a research open house this Friday.

The public is welcome to come and learn about research in an innovative and interactive environment.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 30th from 2-4 p.m. at Parkwood Institute and is free to the public.