

Sean Irvine, CTV London





More than 50 people turned out at Victoria Park on Friday to rally against tuition changes being made by Ontario's Progressive Conservative government.

For some, like Tessa Lunn, changes to Ontario’s post-secondary education model are devastating.

“I don't have very much money in my household. But with the new rules, I won't be getting enough tuition to fund myself,” she says.

Lunn, a Fanshawe College student, was one of dozens of students at the rally in Victoria Park, that also included educators and local NDP MPPs.

All were speaking out against the PC government's announced changes to OSAP - the Ontario Student Assistance Program - and other educational grants and loans.

Despite a promised 10 per cent across the board cut in tuition, promised by Premier Doug Ford, the rally heard access to education has become further limited by the changes.

“This is direct attack and must be fought,” says London North-Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan.

Cassandra Chapman, a rally organizer, says her education is now in question.

She attends Fanshawe College, free of charge, thanks to the previous Liberal government’s free tuition program for low-income students.

Now, she’s not sure if she can continue with a plan to switch to Western University next year, “Knowing that I don't get free tuition, is definitely making that decision a little bit harder, and to find out where those funds are coming from.”

The rally heard universities and colleges may pass on charges, including items like transit passes now included in some tuitions, to make up for lost tuition revenue.