MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police say a drug bust on Friday that ended with charges for 18 people is their largest fentanyl seizure ever.

Det.-Sgt. Rob Merriman, head of the London police Guns and Drugs Section, said in a statement, “This is the largest suspected fentanyl seizure in London police history…The illegal drugs will always be out there, and even though we removed some from the streets, we remain focused on addressing the threats to community safety posed by illegally-possessed firearms and drugs such as fentanyl.”

Search warrants were executed Friday at multiple locations in London, including on Kipps Lane, Boler Road, Forbes Street, Snowden Crescent, Ontario Street, Marconi Boulevard and Dundas Street, as well as at a Brampton, Ont. address.

Among the items seized were:

2.1 kilograms of suspected fentanyl valued at $721,700

33 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $3,630

loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun

loaded .32 calibre revolver

approximately $55,000 in cash

Among the 35 charges laid were multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a number of firearms-related charges.

Ten adults from London, ranging in age from 20 years old to 46 years old have been charged in the case.

Four London youths, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were also charged in the investigation.

In addition, three adults from Brampton and one from Etobicoke are facing charges.

Merriman thanked those who assisted with the seizure, ”The assistance of our partnering police services and the cooperating units within the London Police Service was integral in the safe conclusion of this investigation.”