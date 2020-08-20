MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police have seized more than $126,000 in drugs and cash and laid trafficking charges after searching a home on Wednesday.

Vice Unit officers had a warrant to search a residence in the 100 block of Parker Street associated with a man suspected of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

Around 7 p.m. the suspect left the home and was arrested without incident.

A search of the home found:

Cocaine: 460.81 grams valued at $55, 257

Fentanyl: 130.75 grams valued at $65,375

MDMA: 19.3 grams valued at $1,930

Heroin: 7.0 grams valued at $3,500

Crystal Methamphetamine: 1.16 grams valued at $116

Dilaudid: 56 milligrams valued at $140

Cash: $2,705

Replica handgun

A 40-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of drug possession.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.