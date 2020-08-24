Advertisement
Recovery of stolen car nets London police $23K in drugs
Toyota logo on a wheel at the automaker's Tokyo headquarters, on Aug. 2, 2011. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The recovery of a stolen vehicle has also led London police to more than $25,000 in drugs and cash.
A white Toyota Corolla, that had been reported stolen on Aug. 17 from a driveway on Epworth Avenue, was located in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Maitland Street on Sunday by officers on foot patrol..
Two men in the vehicle were arrested, and a search found a quantity of drugs and cash including:
- 22.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $2,200
- 52.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $21,000
- $3,000 in cash
- cell phone
As a result of the investigation, two London men, ages 52 and 38, are charged jointly with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Both are scheduled to appear in London court in November in relation to the charges.