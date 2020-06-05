LONDON, ONT. -- Perth County OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality Friday afternoon.

The collision took place west of Brodhagen, Ont. at Perth Line 44 and Perth Road 180 (Huron 14) at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck travelling westbound on Perth Line 44 was hit by another pickup truck travelling northbound on Perth Road 180.

Both trucks ended up in the ditch. Perth Road 180 is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection.

The driver of the truck driving westbound died at the scene.

Perth Line 44 has been closed between Manley Line and Road 179, and Road 180 is closed between Line 46 and Line 42.

West Region OPP are on scene.