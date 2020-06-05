LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old man has died after a motorcycle and farm tractor collided near Belmore, Ont.

Huron County OPP and paramedics responded to the crash at Howick-Turnberry Road (Huron County Road #7) and Forest Line at 6:49 p.m. on Thursday.

The preliminary investigation has determined a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Howick-Turnberry Road when it collided with a tractor towing a manure spreader.

OPP say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

He has been identified as Greg Massey, 42, from Morris-Turnberry.

Investigators from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.