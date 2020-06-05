MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP have apprehended a suspect after a report of heavy equipment being stolen in Carrick Township on Friday afternoon.

Provincial police blocked off roads between Clifford and Mildmay, Ont. as they pursued a driver who was believed to have stolen a payloader.

The chase started around 1 p.m. when police tried to pull the driver over and then continued along Grey Road 10.

The payloader was reportedly being driven recklessly on the roadway north of Clifford, at which point police set up containment. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Assistance was called in from OPP in Wellington and Bruce-Grey, with the West Grey Police Service also involved. An OPP helicopter was also brought in to track the vehicle.

The suspect was apprehended within about an hour and no one was injured in the incident.

Damage has been reported to hydro police, a pickup truck, and fam fields and fences.

Police say charges are pending.