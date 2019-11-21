LONDON, Ont. -- There have been more revelations of alleged bullying at Lord Nelson Public School.

Earlier this week CTV News reported on the story of Isaiah Kennis-Carr, who has been the victim of bullying at the east London School.

Since then, two more families from the school have come forward to speak about their special needs children who have also been bullied.

Twelve-year-old Hannah McLellan is active and full of life. But on Tuesday her emotions reached the breaking point, pushed over the edge by bullying at the hands of other children.

It’s something she says has become a regular occurrence, “I tell my mom and sometimes I just try to ignore it as best I possibly could. Sometimes I just can't ignore it any more…like anxious and...like I don't want to be in the classroom any more."

Hannah’s mother, Lindsey Mclean, was distraught upon learning what happened to her daughter.

“Her not being able to process all those emotions and not feeling like she had anyone else to go to was…When I got the call from school it was heart-wrenching and it was like a blow to your stomach almost.”

Hannah has been diagnosed with a number of mental health conditions and developmental difficulties.

Her pediatrician, who she saw after the hospital visit, is calling for measures to be taken by the school to support Hannah.

He was written a letter in which he points to repeated bullying at school resulting in mental health challenges. It comes with a number of recommendations, including implementing a safety plan for the bullying.

In the meantime, another Lord Nelson parent is dealing with bullying.

Dan Durocher says his seven-year-old daughter, who has autism, has suffered cruelty at the hands other children.

“She's been kicked, spit at, pushed, trampled on and in the class she's been called names and she's come home in tears.”

The Thames Valley District School Board would not comment on the latest incidents, other than to reiterate comments from earlier in the week in which a superintendent told CTV News it’s important that students from all backrounds are looked after.

But Durocher says he wants to the school to act before a child is seriously hurt.

“I see the anguish, the terror, in her eyes and she's saying to me, 'Daddy, why do I have to go to this school? I don’t like this school. I want to go back to my old school.' And it hurts, it hurts me to see my only child get bullied like that.”