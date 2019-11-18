LONDON, Ont. -- It's been a rough couple of months for 11-year-old Isaiah Kennis-Carr and his mother Catelina Kennis since moving to London.

"Sometimes when going to school I have a bit of anxiety because a lot has happened," says the Grade Six student. "It makes me not want to go because I'm afraid of what is going to happen."

Kennis says her son is on the autism spectrum, but has been integrated into classrooms at Lord Nelson Public School.

"He has been physically bullied...he's been pushed, he's been kicked...banged against up against a wall...trampled on and called names."

The family moved out of Toronto after Isaiah was bullied at school. However in Mississauga, Ont. they suffered the same thing. They hoped another move to London would help.

However Kennis says there have been two serious incidents since coming to east London. One, she says, was an assault at a playground off school property, the other a confrontation in school.

London police confirm there was an incident reported to them, although no charges can be laid on a child under 12 and bullying doesn't fall under the criminal code.

Kennis says she wants consequences for the bullies, even if they are underage.

"My son writes me letters all the time saying 'Mommy, I don’t want to go to school tomorrow...what if somebody kicks me again? Or what if somebody pushes me?'...How to you answer that to your child?''

She has praised the action taken by Lord Nelson's principal, but says the bullying continues.

The Thames Valley District School Board is trying to bring awareness with their ant-bullying campaign called "Say Something."

"Bullying is an ongoing problem. I'd say that it's evolving in different directions with the advent of our social media world and in school climates and that's why we are committed to respond," says TVDSB Learning Supervisor Doriana Rosati.

"As educators it's super important to us that all students - whether autistic, different backgrounds, or different abilities that we're all are represented and all looked after."

Kennis wants to see better education for classmates of integrated children with autism or disorders. While Isaiah just wants to feel safe.

"I want my school to be a good place for everybody," says Isaiah. "I don't want discrimination, nothing racist, sexist...nothing like that here."