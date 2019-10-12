

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Dozens of mourners drove muscle cars and motorcycles to the funeral of a 14-year-old stabbing victim in honour of the boy's love of classic automobiles.

Many wore pink to tribute Devan Bracci-Selvey, who was killed outside of his high school -- and his front of his mother -- on Monday, after what his family described as weeks of bullying.

A pink ribbon was also tied to the back of a hearse parked in front of the Hamilton church where the funeral took place.

An obituary for the boy described him as a loyal friend who loved old cars, video games and animals.

A visitation was held on Friday.

Two teens -- a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man -- have been charged with first-degree murder in Devan's death.

Neither can be named due to a publication ban shielding the man's identity and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act that protect the boy's.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan's death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

He has also alleged there was "some element of pre-planning and premeditation."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.