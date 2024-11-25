LONDON
    • Stabbing and robbery being investigated by London police, 3 suspects wanted

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    A man is recovering from being stabbed after a robbery in London.

    Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men on an ATV approached a man on his cell phone in the area of Hilton Avenue and Whiteny Street.

    According to police, one of the men took the victim's phone, and when he tried to get it back, all three men from the ATV assaulted him — one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before leaving the scene on the ATV.

    The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation was assigned to the London police Street Crime unit.

     

    Suspect one

    • White man
    • Grey hoodie
    • Grey pants
    • Black ski mask

    Suspect two

    • White
    • Red sweater
    • Black Pants
    • Black ski mask

    Suspect three

    • Man
    • Grey hoodie
    • Black plants
    • Black gloves
    • Black ski mask 

