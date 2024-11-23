Three people in hospital due to collision
Three people are in hospital following a serious collision in Norfolk County.
Police said the incident was between a SUV and a pickup truck on Saturday.
Around 12:38 p.m., emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Villa Nova Road and Concession 2 Townsend.
Two people from the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed for around six hours for the investigation, according to OPP.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers.
