    Fatal crash reported in Huron County

    One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Huron County.

    Around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to Harriston Road in Morris-Turnberry. When crews arrived, they saw a damaged SUV with one person inside.

    The person was taken to a local hospital and transferred to London, where they later died.

    The deceased was identified as an 82 year old from Huron East.

    The cause of the crash is being investigated.

