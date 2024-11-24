Assault at Santa Claus parade leads to charges

The St. Thomas police have arrested someone after an incident at the Santa Claus parade on Saturday.

Officers said a 62-year-old St. Thomas woman got into a dispute with another parade attendee who allegedly blocked her family’s view of the parade.

According to the STPS, the suspect hit the victim in the face, knocking them to the ground. The police were called, leading to the woman’s arrest without incident.

She was taken to police headquarters and released with a court date.