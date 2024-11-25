Legal arguments being heard in London, Ont. court in sex assault case of five hockey players

LONDON
    The London court house, as seen on Nov. 4, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) The London court house, as seen on Nov. 4, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Legal arguments are being heard Monday in a London, Ont. court in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

    Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

    Several weeks have been set aside for legal arguments before then, but the issues discussed in those hearings cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban meant to protect the accused's right to a fair trial.

    A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 22 of next year. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

    McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

    — With files from The Canadian Press

