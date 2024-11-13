Trial date set for World Junior hockey players charged in sexual assault case

The sexual assault trial involving five former World Junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.

The case which is expected to last eight weeks will start on April 22 before Justice Bruce Thomas.

The five players - Dillion Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton and Michael McLeod - are charged with sexual assault following allegations from a female victim at a downtown London hotel in June 2018.

More pre-trial motions are still expected to be held in the case and the matter will be back in court on Nov. 25.