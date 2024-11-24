Sarnia police warning of scams

The Sarnia Police Service is warning Facebook users to beware when shopping on Marketplace.

The police force has received multiple reports of scams and said it’s important that buyers and sellers take steps to protect themselves.

The SPS provided the following tips:

Do your research by checking the profiles of sellers and buyers. Look for if the person is in your area, if the account was just created or has no followers or if you have mutual friends to verify their identity.

Never send deposits for listed items.

Never prepay when buying items.

Confirm payments have gone through whenever possible.

Police remind if a profile was recently created or has no friends or followers, it could be a scam.