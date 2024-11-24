United Way’s living wage rises
The United Way Perth-Huron has announced a new living wage, and it has gone up slightly compared to last year.
The living wage for this year is $23.05, compared to last year’s $22.75.
“Making our communities more livable is an important, ongoing local effort,” said Ryan Erb, executive director of the United Way.
“The good news from a business perspective is government policy, such as $10 a day childcare, is helping slow the upward pressure on wages. Unfortunately, food and housing costs continue to be major stressors, and both nutritious food and a safe place to live are fundamental to personal well-being.”
Erb continued, adding the wages needs to reflect the needs of workers.
“United Way is committed to continuing to have this conversation with employers, helping ensure the economic pressures many people face are eased,” he said.
The living wage is determined by the Ontario Living Wage Network. It shows how much a person needs to make per hour to make ends meet in their area.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
B.C. man awarded $800K in damages after being injured by defective bear banger
A B.C. man has been awarded nearly $800,000 in damages as compensation for injuries he sustained from a defective bear banger, according to a recent court decision.
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him
A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.
These royal residences are opening their doors this Christmas
Not so long ago, if you wanted to spend Christmas with the royal family, the only way to get close was to press your nose up to the TV screen during the monarch’s Christmas speech.
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.