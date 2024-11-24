United Way’s living wage rises

The United Way Perth-Huron has announced a new living wage, and it has gone up slightly compared to last year.

The living wage for this year is $23.05, compared to last year’s $22.75.

“Making our communities more livable is an important, ongoing local effort,” said Ryan Erb, executive director of the United Way.

“The good news from a business perspective is government policy, such as $10 a day childcare, is helping slow the upward pressure on wages. Unfortunately, food and housing costs continue to be major stressors, and both nutritious food and a safe place to live are fundamental to personal well-being.”

Erb continued, adding the wages needs to reflect the needs of workers.

“United Way is committed to continuing to have this conversation with employers, helping ensure the economic pressures many people face are eased,” he said.

The living wage is determined by the Ontario Living Wage Network. It shows how much a person needs to make per hour to make ends meet in their area.