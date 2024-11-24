Easton Cowan needs a point Sunday to tie 55-game OHL point streak record
Easton Cowan of the London Knights needs just one point Sunday evening to tie a historic mark in the Ontario Hockey League.
After picking up an assist in a 6-5 win in Saginaw on Saturday, his consecutive game point streak now sits at 54 games, dating back to last season.
He can match NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour and former Cornwall Royal, who reached 55 straight games with a point in 1982-83, if he gets on the game sheet against Ottawa Sunday.
He has a goal or an assist in all 18 games he’s played this season and set a London Knights record last year when he finished the regular season with a 36-game streak.
His streak isn’t the only one the Knights are on right now.
The win over Saginaw extended their winning streak to 14 consecutive games and they haven’t lost since all their NHL draft picks returned to the lineup.
They have the best winning percentage and most points in the OHL and have passed the Kitchener Rangers for the lead in the Midwest Division.
If Cowan’s streak wasn’t grabbing the headlines, all eyes would be on defenceman Sam Dickinson.
The San Jose Sharks first round pick had a goal and five assists Saturday night and leads the team with 38 points in 20 games.
He’s riding a 13-game point streak of his own.
Puck drop is 4 p.m. at Canada Life Place.
