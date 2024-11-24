CPKC Holiday Train to stop in Southwestern Ontario Sunday night

The CPKC Holiday Train is moving through Southwestern Ontario Sunday night.

It is set to leave Woodstock at 7:10 p.m., heading west through Zorra Township as it makes its way to London.

The action will take place at the railway crossing at Piccadilly Street (between Oxford Street and Central Avenue) from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The City of London is encouraging residents to celebrate the holidays with featured musical guests American Authors and KT Tunstall.

The London Food Bank is asking “if you are able, bring cash or food donations to support families in need.”

Now in its 26th year, the CPKC Holiday Train runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 20.

It said its goal is “spreading holiday cheer and raising money, food and awareness for people struggling with food insecurity.”

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.