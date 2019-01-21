

CTV London





A 22-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a shooting and stabbing on the weekend that left two people in hospital.

Police were called to the area of 495 Cleveland Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for reports that one person had been shot and another stabbed.

Investigators say they were told that two male suspects approached another two males, when one produced a firearm and knife, shooting one and stabbing the other man.

Both of the injured males remain in hospital in stable condition at this time.

Two suspects fled the scene but one male was later arrested on outstanding warrants and a firearm was recovered.

The 22-year-old has now been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, posession of a firearm without a licence and two counts of breach of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges.

Police continue to search for a second suspect. He is describes as being over 6' tall, 20-30 years old with dark brown or black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS.