

CTV London





London police are investigating an early morning shooting and stabbing on Cleveland Avenue.

Officers were called to the parking lot of 495 Cleveland Ave. early Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m.

The victims were approached by two male suspects and one person was shot and the other stabbed.

They are currently in hospital in stable condition.

Two suspects fled the scene but one male was later arrested on outstanding warrants and a firearm was recovered.

He remains in custody but the search for the other suspects continue.

Witnesses are asked to contact London police.