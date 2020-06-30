LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP want to speak to two people that approached a child last weekend.

Police say around 8 p.m. on June 26, a suspicious vehicle pulled up to the child on Line 91, east of Palmerston.

The child ran away and was not hurt.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark blue mid 90s Honda Prelude or similar, with a fin on the back.

The driver is described as white, female, early 20s with black long hair in a ponytail with no bangs.

The passenger is described as white, male, early 20s with dark hair that is longer in the back and was wearing a dark baseball cap backwards.

Contact Perth OPP if you have any information.