Perth OPP investigating after suspicious vehicle approached child
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 4:39PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Perth OPP want to speak to two people that approached a child last weekend.
Police say around 8 p.m. on June 26, a suspicious vehicle pulled up to the child on Line 91, east of Palmerston.
The child ran away and was not hurt.
The vehicle is believed to be a dark blue mid 90s Honda Prelude or similar, with a fin on the back.
The driver is described as white, female, early 20s with black long hair in a ponytail with no bangs.
The passenger is described as white, male, early 20s with dark hair that is longer in the back and was wearing a dark baseball cap backwards.
Contact Perth OPP if you have any information.