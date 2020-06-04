LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are crediting the quick actions of family members in saving the life of a five-year-old from drowning in a pool at a home in Mitchell, Ont.

The potentially life threatening situation occurred last weekend when the child was swimming in a pool supervised by their parent.

The parent momentarily could not find the child but quickly realized they had not resurfaced.

The child was pulled from the pool and CPR done.

The young child was taken to hospital as a precaution but no serious injuries have been reported.

Police are reminding residents to stay close to swimming children as drowning can occur as quickly as ten seconds.

