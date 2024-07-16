LONDON
    • OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach

    Central Elgin Fire Rescue and Elgin County OPP recovered a body from Lake Erie in Port Stanley on July 16, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Central Elgin Fire Rescue and Elgin County OPP recovered a body from Lake Erie in Port Stanley on July 16, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.

    OPP identified something in the water near the edge of the pier on Main Beach in Port Stanley Tuesday.

    Central Elgin Fire Rescue (CEFR) joined Elgin County OPP’s marine unit at the end of the pier.

    CEFR brought its ladder truck and used what appeared to be a pole to search among the rocks.

    OPP have not confirmed the identity of the person pulled from the water is that of the missing 14 year old.

    This is a developing story. 

