Mother Nature gets last laugh: Great Outdoors Comedy Festival cancelled due to flooding
Organizers behind the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival have cancelled the whole event.
Officials say heavy rain flooded Harris Park – creating safety issues.
Bill Burr, Tom Segura, and Nate Bargatzee were scheduled to headline the three-day event scheduled for July 19 – 21.
Officials say refunds will be issued automatically to all ticket holders.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Why fewer fans are showing up for Saskatchewan Roughrider games
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
BREAKING Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of striking LCBO workers says it is returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES DVP cleanup will take hours, city says; 50,000 remain without power
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Windsor
Local Chambers of Commerce urge people to stop buying so much from Amazon
As Amazon Prime Day deals fill up online shopping carts, the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce has issued an anti-Prime Day message, encouraging you to shop local instead.
Overnight storm rips through area of Remington Park
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Barrie
Homicide under investigation in Midland
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
Northern Ontario
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
Sudbury doctor says screen-free classrooms would benefit students
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
Ottawa
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
Thief steals thousands in cash and snacks from Renfrew Minor Baseball canteen
An important amount of money, and even the peanuts and cracker jacks, have gone missing from the Renfrew, Ont. baseball diamonds.
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
Toronto
Montreal
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
A giant lizard has gone missing in Sherbrooke
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
Quebec court orders hospital to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
Atlantic
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
Maritimes miss the mark on road safety according to new study
When it comes to safe roadways, the Maritimes just haven’t met the mark; in fact, a new study deems the provinces as the top three most dangerous in Canada for car crashes.
Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
Winnipeg
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in the area
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
'Quite horrific': Inquest report into choking death of inmate released
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
Calgary
'Not helpful': Danielle Smith criticized after partisan rhetoric comments
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
Edmonton
Police looking for truck in June northside drive-by shooting case
Edmonton police are looking for a truck they say was involved in a shooting that happened last month in the northside Griesbach neighbourhood.
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
Vancouver
'Youths' shooting strangers with pellet gun in Delta, B.C., police say
Police in Delta are investigating a series of assaults involving young people in a fancy car shooting at pedestrians with a pellet gun.
Workers at downtown Vancouver hotel hold one-day strike
Hundreds of workers at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Vancouver walked off the job Tuesday.
Lawsuit challenges Vancouver's decision to remove 160K trees from Stanley Park
Four Vancouver residents are suing the city over the planned removal of some 160,000 trees from Stanley Park, claiming the massive logging operation is unnecessary.