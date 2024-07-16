LONDON
London

    • Mother Nature gets last laugh: Great Outdoors Comedy Festival cancelled due to flooding

    (Source: Great Outdoors Comedy Festival) (Source: Great Outdoors Comedy Festival)
    Organizers behind the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival have cancelled the whole event.

    Officials say heavy rain flooded Harris Park – creating safety issues.

    Bill Burr, Tom Segura, and Nate Bargatzee were scheduled to headline the three-day event scheduled for July 19 – 21.

    Officials say refunds will be issued automatically to all ticket holders.

