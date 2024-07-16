Panovski’s son testifies at murder re-trial in St. Thomas

Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.

However, his testimony may not have helped his father's case.

The son of 80-year-old Panovski seemed reluctant to give evidence at the trial of his father.

Tony Panovski spoke with provincial police just days after the shooting death of Don Frigo, a Toronto-area businessman who had dealt with the accused for many years through field dog competitions.

The court has heard that Tony Panovski has been estranged from his father for years.

He told officers and the court that days after the murder,"We feared for the safety of our family."

He added that there had been issues between his mother and father.

Without saying anyone's name, he said, "I'm aware of a person that had a longstanding grudge with Don Frigo."

The 70-year-old Frigo was shot and killed while on horseback with his wife Eva after attending a field dog competition at the Hullet Marsh, north of Clinton, in September of 2014.

Eva was wounded, but survived.

In 2018, Panovski was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

However, a re-trial was ordered last year and the case was moved to St. Thomas.

Once again, Panovski has plead not guilty.

Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Thursday at the trial which is now into its eighth week.

After that, the decision from Justice Marc Garson is expected to be delivered within a month.