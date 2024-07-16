LONDON
    • Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area

    CTV News file image (Source: OPP) CTV News file image (Source: OPP)
    Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night.

    Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.

    According to police, a 12 year old and a 15 year old were swimming when they started to struggle. A 34 year old and a 42 year old went into the water to help, but also started to struggle.

    Members of Central Elgin fire pulled all four people from the water with three of them being taken to hosiptal as a precaution.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    This happened just days after a 14 year old was reported missing in almost the same spot — OPP say the search for that youth is ongoing.

