LONDON
London

    • Scene cleared after tractor trailers collide

    Emergency crews work to cleanup the scene after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road. July 15, 2024. (Source: London fire) Emergency crews work to cleanup the scene after two tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road. July 15, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Share

    The scene of a crash between two tractor trailers has been cleaned up and cleared.

    On Monday afternoon, crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road.

    According to London fire, extrication of one person was required and they were taken to hospital.

    Hazmat was also called in for leaking fuel — the team was able to mitigate the leak and get the scene cleared around 4:30 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News