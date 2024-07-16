Scene cleared after tractor trailers collide
The scene of a crash between two tractor trailers has been cleaned up and cleared.
On Monday afternoon, crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road.
According to London fire, extrication of one person was required and they were taken to hospital.
Hazmat was also called in for leaking fuel — the team was able to mitigate the leak and get the scene cleared around 4:30 p.m.
