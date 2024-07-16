Huron OPP warn of social media scam involving "missing" child

LONDON
London

    OPP in Huron County are warning of a scam making the rounds on local social media groups.

    In particular, a post created on Monday that was making the rounds and being shared by social media users into Tuesday.

    The post claimed a boy with autism, needing daily medications, was reported missing. The post also went on to say that the boy is considered to possibly be in "extreme danger."

    In a statement to CTV News, Huron OPP have confirmed there is no report for a missing child.

    The same post has also been seen on groups from Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and New York.

    If you come across a post you worry may be a scam, police encourage the user to report it online at opp.ca or by calling the detachment directly at 519-482-1677.

