Rainfall warning now in effect for London, Oxford, Perth
London-Middlesex, as well as parts of Oxford County and Perth County, are under a rainfall warning.
According to Environment Canada, heavy rain is expected this morning with showers and thunderstorms.
Total rainfall amounts of up to 100 mm are possible with rainfall rates of 40 mm within an hour.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Due to the high number of calls and service requests the city has received regarding basement flooding, the corporation is warning that responses may be delayed temporarily.
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed due to flooding.
According to OPP, eastbound lanes of Highway 402 are closed at Nauvoo Road and westbound lanes are closed at Kerwood Road.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low 17.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 22.
Friday: Sunny. High 25.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
