Multiple road closure due to flooding
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed due to flooding.
According to OPP, eastbound lanes of Highway 402 are closed at Nauvoo Road and westbound lanes are closed at Kerwood Road.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Middlesex County road closures
- Hedley Drive from Nairn Road to Bear Creek Road
- Wonderland Road North from Elginfield Road to 13 Mile Road
- Wonderland Road between 14 Mile Road and Highway 7
- Poplar Hill Road from Fernhill Drive to McEwen Drive
- Charlton Drive from Wood Road to Poplar Hill Road
- McEwen Drive from Wood Road to Poplar Hill Road
- Fernhill Drive from Coldstream Road to Poplar Hill Road
