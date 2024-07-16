LONDON
London

    • Road closure in Lambton County following crash

    A portion of Lakeshore Road/Highway 21 is closed south of Grand Bend following a crash. July 16, 2024. (Source: Google) A portion of Lakeshore Road/Highway 21 is closed south of Grand Bend following a crash. July 16, 2024. (Source: Google)
    Share

    Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Lambton County.

    OPP are still on scene of the two-vehicle crash that happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, in the area of Highway 21/Lakeshore Road and Port Franks Road.

    OPP told CTV News Highway 21 is closed between Jericho Road and Northville Road.

    Updates will be provided as they become available. 

