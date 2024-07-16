Road closure in Lambton County following crash
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Lambton County.
OPP are still on scene of the two-vehicle crash that happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, in the area of Highway 21/Lakeshore Road and Port Franks Road.
OPP told CTV News Highway 21 is closed between Jericho Road and Northville Road.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
